Wednesday, March 29, 2017
March 30: Beatles Breakdown in Sebastopol
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 6:08 AM
click to enlarge
Beatles fans can get pretty obsessive, but few get as detailed and entertaining as composer and producer Scott Freiman, creator of the popular Deconstructing the Beatles
series of multimedia talks. This week, Frieman takes the audience on a trip through the Beatles’ acclaimed 1966 album Revolver. Learn the groundbreaking recording techniques used in the studio and explore the album’s cultural significance with Frieman on Thursday, March 30, at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 1pm and 7pm. 707.525.4840.
Tags: Beatles, Deconstructing the Beatles, Revolver, lecture, Rialto Cinemas, Image