Boho Beat

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

March 30: Beatles Breakdown in Sebastopol

Posted By on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 6:08 AM

click to enlarge revolver.jpg
Beatles fans can get pretty obsessive, but few get as detailed and entertaining as composer and producer Scott Freiman, creator of the popular Deconstructing the Beatles series of multimedia talks. This week, Frieman takes the audience on a trip through the Beatles’ acclaimed 1966 album Revolver. Learn the groundbreaking recording techniques used in the studio and explore the album’s cultural significance with Frieman on Thursday, March 30, at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 1pm and 7pm. 707.525.4840.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation