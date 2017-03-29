Boho Beat

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

March 31: Imported Jazz in Napa

Pianist and composer Kari Ikonen is one of Finland’s top performers and has built an international following through his work with afro-pop jazz group Trio Toffa, electro-acoustic improv outfit Gnomus and in his own jazz trio. In 2013, he received Finland’s Yrjö Award for jazz musician of the year. Also a music professor, Ikonen is currently touring the West Coast, and he lands in Napa this week to lead a workshop at Napa Valley High School before taking the stage on Friday, March 31, at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. 8pm. $20–$25. 707.251.5833.

