Wednesday, March 29, 2017
March 31: Imported Jazz in Napa
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 6:05 AM
click to enlarge
Pianist and composer Kari Ikonen
is one of Finland’s top performers and has built an international following through his work with afro-pop jazz group Trio Toffa, electro-acoustic improv outfit Gnomus and in his own jazz trio. In 2013, he received Finland’s Yrjö Award for jazz musician of the year. Also a music professor, Ikonen is currently touring the West Coast, and he lands in Napa this week to lead a workshop at Napa Valley High School before taking the stage on Friday, March 31, at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. 8pm. $20–$25. 707.251.5833.
Tags: Kari Ikonen, Finland, jazz, live music, concerts, workshops, Napa, Silo's, Image