Wednesday, March 29, 2017

March 31: Outrageous Celebration in Petaluma

Posted By on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 6:01 AM

In the history of creative muses, few match the remarkable effect that Viennese-born Alma Mahler had on the world of art and music. Mahler was no ordinary muse; she was an Outrageous Muse. This week, Mahler’s influence on her husbands—composer Gustav Mahler, architect Walter Gropius and novelist Franz Werfel—and her exploits both in Europe and America, is recounted by Santa Rosa Symphony music historian Kayleen Asbo. In addition, classical works sung by celebrated contralto Karen Clark, paintings Mahler inspired and wine will all be part of the event on Friday, March 31, at Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. 8pm. $30–$40. 707.778.4398.

