Wednesday, April 5, 2017

April 10: Writers in the Vineyard in Healdsburg

Posted By on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 5:58 AM

Writing Between the Vines is a program that offers writers of all kinds a chance to enjoy a residency in the most picturesque wineries in the world, giving them a relaxing environment to focus on works in progress or explore new ideas. This month, current Writing Between the Vines residents and alumni come together for a night of wine and stories. Journalist and essayist Grace Hwang Lynch, best known for her award-winning blog HapaMama, is joined by writer and university writing professor Jacqueline Doyle and pop-culture reviewer and novelist Monica Nolan for illuminating readings on Monday, April 10, at Moshin Vineyards, 10295 Westside Road, Healdsburg. 5:30pm. 707.433.5499.

