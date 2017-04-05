April 7: Humane Happening in Rohnert Park

click to enlarge
Formed 10 years ago in Forestville, Sinkyone Animal Sanctuary has made it its mission to rescue animals ranging from cats to cows and help them live free onsite or at forever homes they help find. This week, Sinkyone is hosting a massive fundraising party, Freedom for All
, with music and merriment galore. Local singer Lester Chambers leads an all-star band, Humane Minds, which also features members of California Honeydrops, Dirty Red Barn, Stone Cold Mollie and more. A silent auction, raffle and vegan/vegetarian buffet completes the evening, taking place on Friday,
April 7, at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. 6pm. $15–$25. sassonomacounty.com
.