April 8: Brew Brawl in Santa Rosa

The West Coast’s best breweries are once again presenting their top beers for the 21st annual Battle of the Brews . The day starts with the revered Craft Cup, a juried tasting event that also features the Sandwich Showdown, in which local chefs compete to make the tastiest concoctions between two slices of bread. The battle’s main event is a People’s Choice competition where you get to decide whose suds are studs. Presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa, the event also benefits kids in need. Raise a glass on Saturday, April 8, at Sonoma County Fairgrounds’ Grace Pavilion, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. 1pm. $50–$95. battleofthebrews.com