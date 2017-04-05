Wednesday, April 5, 2017
April 8: Oh, What a Night in Yountville
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:02 AM
click to enlarge
Napa Valley’s biggest concert event of the season welcomes more than 200 performers onstage for the La Notte Gala
. Guest conductor Ragnar Bohlin, born in Sweden and the director of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus since 2007, leads the Symphony Napa Valley and vocalists from Sing Napa Valley, St. Helena Chamber Singers and Napa Valley College Chorale, with soloists Marnie Breckenridge and Igor Vieira, in a performance of Brahms’ German Requiem, considered a masterpiece of classical music. A reception and VIP dinner are also available on Saturday, April 8, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. 5pm. $49 and up. 707.944.9900.
Tags: La Notte Gala, Napa Valley, concerts, live music, classical music, Symphony Napa Valley, chorale, chamber singers, lincoln theater, yountville, Image