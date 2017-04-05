Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

April 8: Oh, What a Night in Yountville

Posted By on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:02 AM

click to enlarge 652061_1_31_031517_082644.jpg
Napa Valley’s biggest concert event of the season welcomes more than 200 performers onstage for the La Notte Gala. Guest conductor Ragnar Bohlin, born in Sweden and the director of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus since 2007, leads the Symphony Napa Valley and vocalists from Sing Napa Valley, St. Helena Chamber Singers and Napa Valley College Chorale, with soloists Marnie Breckenridge and Igor Vieira, in a performance of Brahms’ German Requiem, considered a masterpiece of classical music. A reception and VIP dinner are also available on Saturday, April 8, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. 5pm. $49 and up. 707.944.9900.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation