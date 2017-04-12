Wednesday, April 12, 2017
April 14-15: Beer Run in Sebastopol
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 5:38 AM
In the immortal words of one-hit wonders the Proclaimers, “I would walk 5,000 miles” for a great IPA. Thankfully, the organizers behind the IPA 10K & Beer Mile Invitational
won’t make you go quite that far, though the event does get you moving with a 6.2-mile course to run. The Beer Mile follows the morning run, with participants chugging a beer every quarter mile lap until they complete the circuit. Don’t feel like running? No problem, the festival is open to the public for a reception and expo on Friday, April 14, and a beer garden packed with local brewers and live music on Saturday, April 15, at the Barlow Event Center, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. ipa10k.com
