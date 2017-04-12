Boho Beat

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

April 14–20: United in Film in Tiburon

Posted By on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 5:47 AM


The Tiburon International Film Festival is known as the United Nations of cinema, showcasing independent film selections from across the globe. This year’s 16th annual festival is highlighted by a tribute to two-time Oscar-winning Czech director Milos Forman, whose body of work includes One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Amadeus. Celebrating Forman’s 85th birthday, the tribute features a screening of the recent documentary, Milos Forman: What Doesn’t Kill You . . . . Closer to home, Marin and Bay Area filmmakers also get a spotlight. A world of film comes to the North Bay Friday, April 14, through Thursday, April 20, at the Playhouse Theater, 40 Main St., Tiburon. tiburonfilmfestival.com.

