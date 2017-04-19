Boho Beat

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

April 21: New Calling in Sebastopol

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:58 AM

click to enlarge 17155852_1270985586320502_7480904478432260942_n.jpg
Last year this time, Bootleg Honey was one of five bands that received funds from Creative Sonoma’s Next Level Grant Program. This week, the Sonoma County Americana outfit takes the stage to unveil their new single, “Colorado Calling,” that they recorded with the help of that grant. In addition to the new tune, Bootleg Honey also welcome back founding member Hannah Jern-Miller to the lineup, rounding out the harmonizing ensemble’s soulful sound. Opening the show is Mendocino native Gwyneth Moreland, and she’s also unveiling new music in the form of her album, Cider April, out on Blue Rose Music. Friday, April 21, at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. 8pm. $15–$18. 707.829.7300.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation