April 21: New Calling in Sebastopol

Last year this time, Bootleg Honey was one of five bands that received funds from Creative Sonoma’s Next Level Grant Program. This week, the Sonoma County Americana outfit takes the stage to unveil their new single, “Colorado Calling,” that they recorded with the help of that grant. In addition to the new tune, Bootleg Honey also welcome back founding member Hannah Jern-Miller to the lineup, rounding out the harmonizing ensemble’s soulful sound. Opening the show is Mendocino native Gwyneth Moreland, and she’s also unveiling new music in the form of her album,, out on Blue Rose Music. Friday, April 21, at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. 8pm. $15–$18. 707.829.7300.