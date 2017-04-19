Wednesday, April 19, 2017
April 22: Abstract Master in Santa Rosa
By Charlie Swanson
Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:54 AM
Born in 1913, artist Robert Pearson McChesney
first came to the Bay Area in 1937 and painted murals for the Golden Gate International Exposition. Though he studied art in academic settings, his lifetime of exploration and experimentation formed what is considered one of the preeminent bodies of work in abstract expressionist art. This weekend, art collector and curator Dennis Calabi presents a 60-year retrospective of McChesney’s paintings, prints and drawings that offers a look into the artist’s evolution through his varied styles and mediums. The exhibit opens with a reception on Saturday, April 22, at Calabi Gallery, 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. 4pm. 707.781.7070.
