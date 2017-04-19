Wednesday, April 19, 2017
April 23: Visual Tools in Healdsburg
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Apr 19, 2017
April is Autism Awareness Month, and this weekend the nonprofit group See Beneath hosts the second annual Animation 4 Autism Day
event. The afternoon includes a showcase of several animated films made specifically for children with autism and features See Beneath’s own Aiko & Egor, an animated app about a pair of cute sea creatures who explore the ocean and teach skills. Families can participate in several other activities and meet with professionals and community members on Sunday, April 23, at Dragonfly Farms, 425 Westside Road, Healdsburg. 3:30pm. Free. animation4autismday.eventbrite.com
