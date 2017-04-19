Wednesday, April 19, 2017
April 23: Welcoming Meal in Santa Rosa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:48 AM
Whether they are escaping violence or famine, many refugees immigrating to the Bay Area come with almost nothing. In the spirit of fellowship, Slow Food Russian River is hosting a fundraising dinner event, Making Welcome Real
, that will go toward helping refugees get necessary items for setting up their households. At the fundraiser, Nawar Laham, chef and owner of Santa Rosa’s East West Cafe, and chef Ali Akbar Raufi, a recent immigrant from Afghanistan living in the East Bay, prepare a buffet meal of Syrian and Afghani cuisine on Sunday, April 23, at Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation’s Heron Hall, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. 4pm. $25–$35. slowfoodrr.org
