Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

April 23: Welcoming Meal in Santa Rosa

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:48 AM

click to enlarge 17553694_1421476494560368_4468015498867619542_n.jpg
Whether they are escaping violence or famine, many refugees immigrating to the Bay Area come with almost nothing. In the spirit of fellowship, Slow Food Russian River is hosting a fundraising dinner event, Making Welcome Real, that will go toward helping refugees get necessary items for setting up their households. At the fundraiser, Nawar Laham, chef and owner of Santa Rosa’s East West Cafe, and chef Ali Akbar Raufi, a recent immigrant from Afghanistan living in the East Bay, prepare a buffet meal of Syrian and Afghani cuisine on Sunday, April 23, at Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation’s Heron Hall, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. 4pm. $25–$35. slowfoodrr.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation