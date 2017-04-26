Boho Beat

April 28: Wake Up in Petaluma

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 4:51 AM

The rise in public protests and marches highlights how powerful and effective the calls for social justice are when organized. This week, Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma outpost and North Bay Organizing Project co-host We the Future, a daylong conference that coordinates efforts among activists of color, the LGBTQI community, immigrants, labor organizers and others. The conference’s theme of “Get Woke Stay Woke” is inspired by the phrase that refers to raising social justice consciousness and action, and guests include keynote speaker and political activist Alicia Sanchez. Join the people on Friday, April 28, at the SRJC Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy., Petaluma. 9am to 6:30pm. Free. Meals provided to those who register at wethefuture.santarosa.edu.

