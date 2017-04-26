Boho Beat

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

April 29: Look Up in Kenwood

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 4:44 AM

April 29 is National Astronomy Day, and Sugarloaf’s Robert Ferguson Observatory is celebrating the day with a full schedule of informative talks and a night of stargazing. The family-friendly event starts with fun stuff for the kids and solar viewing to let guests see and hear (with a radio antenna) our sun in action. There is also the optional 10am Planet Hike that features docents sharing their knowledge and passion for astronomical wonders. Once darkness falls, the array of telescopes will focus on various astronomical objects. Hope for clear skies on Saturday, April 29, at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. 11am. Free admission until 6pm. $3 for adults after 6pm. Planet Hike is $5–$10. rfo.org.

