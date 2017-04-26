Boho Beat

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

April 29: Sync Up in Santa Rosa

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 4:41 AM

Located in Railroad Square, Chops Teen Club has long been a place where kids in grades seven through twelve can come and enjoy a plethora of activities. There’s a rock-climbing wall, art studio, teaching kitchen and more, so kids can get involved in anything from cooking to computers, and feel empowered. This week, Chops is raising some needed funds and hosting a fun, freewheeling lip-sync battle. Who’s Got the Chops is open to the community, and participants can form teams to unleash their inner rock star. Cheer for your favorite teams on Saturday, April 29, at House of Rock, 3410 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. 6pm. $50 and up. chopsonline.com.

