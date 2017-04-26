Wednesday, April 26, 2017
April 30: Flow Up in Napa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 4:39 AM
Napa Valley’s Arts in April is wrapping up a month of collaborative community events, and this weekend’s highlight, FLOW: Arts at the River
, is the program’s most diverse offering yet. Combining visual art with performance art and music, this event takes over the Oxbow Commons and incorporates Festival Napa Valley and the new Rail Arts District, a rich corridor of local art and culture along Napa’s cross-town commuter path. FLOW will find street artist Cinta Vidal working on a massive public art mural commemorating Napa’s 2014 earthquake, and a community sing-along with local choirs. Walk along the commons and enjoy a wide variety of creativity on Sunday, April 30, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Noon. Free. artscouncilnapavalley.org
