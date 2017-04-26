Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

April 30: Flow Up in Napa

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 4:39 AM

click to enlarge img_20170124_164426509.jpg

Napa Valley’s Arts in April is wrapping up a month of collaborative community events, and this weekend’s highlight, FLOW: Arts at the River, is the program’s most diverse offering yet. Combining visual art with performance art and music, this event takes over the Oxbow Commons and incorporates Festival Napa Valley and the new Rail Arts District, a rich corridor of local art and culture along Napa’s cross-town commuter path. FLOW will find street artist Cinta Vidal working on a massive public art mural commemorating Napa’s 2014 earthquake, and a community sing-along with local choirs. Walk along the commons and enjoy a wide variety of creativity on Sunday, April 30, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Noon. Free. artscouncilnapavalley.org.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Charlie Swanson

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation