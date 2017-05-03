Boho Beat

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

May 5: Artful Aging in Santa Rosa

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge agingwithattitude.jpg
The 19 women featured in the new photography exhibit ‘Aging with Attitude, Fearless Fashion at 60+’ all come from different backgrounds and professions, and have more in common than simply being over 60 years old. They are all also brightly, confidently styled in one-of-a-kind clothes that they personally collected from lifetimes of consignment shopping. Captured by John Martin, this collection of portraits highlight their colorful clothing and flea-market treasures with strong poses and dynamic focus. The fearless exhibit opens on Friday, May 5, at Christie Marks Fine Art Gallery, 312 South A St., Ste. 7, Santa Rosa. 5pm. 707.695.1011.

