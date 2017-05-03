May 6: Shared Strength in Napa

click to enlarge
One in five people will deal with, or know someone dealing with, a diagnosable mental illness in any given year, though our society still struggles to openly talk about the subject. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Leadership Napa Valley and Mentis: Napa’s Center for Mental Health Services host This Is My Brave Napa Valley
, to encourage dialogue through storytelling and performance. The event includes essays, comedy, poetry and music from individuals, and those closest to them, living with mental illness, and demonstrates the power of human connection and compassion on Saturday, May 6, at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy., Napa. 4pm. $20; $100 VIP. thisismybrave.org
