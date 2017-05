May 7: Surreal World in San Rafael

click to enlarge

When author and screenwriter Etgar Keret talks about “dark matter,” he’s not pondering the potential for unseen material in the depths of space. Rather, the acclaimed, Israeli-born wordsmith is speaking to the absurd elements that inhabit everyday life. This weekend, Keret, best known for the short-story collectionand the memoir, talks about ‘The Dark & the Surreal’ in an illuminating and in-depth conversation about his work and our world with New York Times–bestselling author Ayelet Waldman on Sunday, May 7, at Osher Marin JCC, 200 N San Pedro Road, San Rafael. 7pm. $10–$25. 415.444.8000.