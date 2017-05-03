Boho Beat

May 7: Surreal World in San Rafael

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 3:54 AM

When author and screenwriter Etgar Keret talks about “dark matter,” he’s not pondering the potential for unseen material in the depths of space. Rather, the acclaimed, Israeli-born wordsmith is speaking to the absurd elements that inhabit everyday life. This weekend, Keret, best known for the short-story collection The Bus Driver Who Wanted to Be God and the memoir Seven Good Years, talks about ‘The Dark & the Surreal’ in an illuminating and in-depth conversation about his work and our world with New York Times–bestselling author Ayelet Waldman on Sunday, May 7, at Osher Marin JCC, 200 N San Pedro Road, San Rafael. 7pm. $10–$25. 415.444.8000.

