May 12-13: Space Mom in Yountville & St. Helena

click to enlarge
Chemist, physician and former NASA astronaut Anna Lee Fisher
became the first mom in space when she flew aboard Discovery in 1984. Her highly decorated career has inspired generations, and her empowering stories have made her a popular figure at events around the country. This week, Fisher is in the Napa Valley for a pair of appearances. First, she’ll be in conversation
with her daughter, Emmy-winning newswoman Kristin Fisher, on Friday. Then, she appears at a screening
and panel discussion of the film Hidden Figures
on Saturday. Catch Fisher on May 12 at 7pm at the Napa Valley Museum (55 Presidents Circle, Yountville; $10–$20; 707.944.0500) and on May 13 at 2pm at Cameo Cinemas (1340 main St.,
St. Helena; $8–$15; 707.963.9779).