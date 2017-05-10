Boho Beat

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

May 12: Throwback Horror in Cloverdale

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 4:41 AM

click to enlarge 15979278201_83ed7ae5a3_o.jpg
When the original ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ was released in 1956, America was a country of sock-hops, soda jerks and drive-in movies. Now, more than 60 years later, Body Snatchers remains one of the most memorable horror films to come out of the era of McCarthy and the Cold War, and the term “Pod People” still generates shivers down the backs of those who saw it. This week, the film lovers at Alexander Valley Film Society are dialing the clock back and presenting the film in true 1950s fashion, with a drive-in screening of the movie on Friday, May 12, at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Drive, Cloverdale. Gates open at 6:30pm. $15–$60. avfilmsociety.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation