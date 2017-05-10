Wednesday, May 10, 2017
May 12: Throwback Horror in Cloverdale
Charlie Swanson
May 10, 2017
When the original 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers'
was released in 1956, America was a country of sock-hops, soda jerks and drive-in movies. Now, more than 60 years later, Body Snatchers remains one of the most memorable horror films to come out of the era of McCarthy and the Cold War, and the term “Pod People” still generates shivers down the backs of those who saw it. This week, the film lovers at Alexander Valley Film Society are dialing the clock back and presenting the film in true 1950s fashion, with a drive-in screening of the movie on Friday, May 12, at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Drive, Cloverdale. Gates open at 6:30pm. $15–$60. avfilmsociety.org
