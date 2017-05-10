Boho Beat

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

May 13: Amazing Inks in Santa Rosa

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 4:31 AM

click to enlarge 17884031_1631720306857595_3851309463180975364_n.jpg
Graphic designer Curt Barnickel is a collector and creator of screen-printed works of art, and his eye for exceptional pieces is on display at his new Agent Ink Gallery in downtown Santa Rosa. Featuring limited-run posters and apparel, Agent Ink’s walls are adorned with works by some of the best poster artists and screen printers from around the world. This week, Agent Ink officially unveils its eclectic collection with a grand opening that lets you feast your eyes on new releases by several famed West Coast artists. Food, beer, wine and live music will also be on hand for the party on Saturday, May 13, at Agent Ink Gallery, 531 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. 6pm. Free admission. agentinkgallery.com.
—Charlie Swanson

