Wednesday, May 10, 2017
May 13: Home-style Helping in Rio Nido
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 4:33 AM
click to enlarge
The Clean River Alliance
is all about talking trash—in the Russian River, that is. After seeing the flow of garbage that heads out into the ocean after heavy rains, founder Chris Bokate developed the alliance to remove trash from the lower Russian River and prevent it from devastating the local environment. This week, the Clean River Alliance is raising funds with an old-fashioned spaghetti cook-off that features family fun and lots of food. Vote for your favorite sauces, dance to the tunes of Midnight Sun, enter to win door prizes, bid on silent auctions and sign up to help the alliance on Saturday, May 13, at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road, Rio Nido. 4pm. $10–$20. cleanriveralliance.org
.
Tags: Clean River Alliance, fundraiser, spaghetti cook-off, live music, door prizes, Rio Nido Roadhouse, Image