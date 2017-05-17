Wednesday, May 17, 2017
May 21: Outdoor Theatrics in Mill Valley
By Charlie Swanson
Charlie Swanson
For over a hundred years (104 to be exact), the Mountain Play
has offered the most stunning outdoor theater experience of the summer, staging professionally produced shows under the canopy of redwoods that encircle Mount Tamalpias. This year, the always family-friendly event takes a page from the book of Disney, and presents the musical Beauty and the Beast as it was seen in the ’90s animated film and the new live-action adaptation. Beyond the theatrics, activities like face painting, raffles and post-show entertainment make for a day of fun every Sunday, May 21 to June 18, at the Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre, 3801 Panoramic Hwy., Mill Valley. Gates open at 9am; show is at 2pm. $20–$40.
