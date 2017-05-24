Wednesday, May 24, 2017
May 27: Dream On in Santa Rosa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 5:46 AM
True pioneers in their homeland, Kabul Dreams
are called Afghanistan’s first rock band. Certainly, amid the country’s ongoing conflicts, the trio sounded unlike anything else in the region when they formed in 2008. After releasing an acclaimed debut album, Plastic Words, in 2013, the band relocated to Oakland, where they continue to evolve their sound today. This weekend, Kabul Dreams headline an eclectic concert that also includes Santa Rosa alternative band Osito and singer-songwriter Jimmy Cramer. Local artists will also display new work in a gallery on Saturday, May 27, at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. 8pm. $10. 707.528.3009.
