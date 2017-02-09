'Mary Shelley's Body' Coming to Life at Main Stage West

click to enlarge

One of those stories is the novella-length 'Mary Shelley's Body,' written by playwright andcontributor David Templeton. With Templeton's history of writing and producing one-man plays, it's not surprising that he has adapted his story into a play, set to be staged later this year.Like the novella, which Templeton describes as a romantic historical horror story, the play follows the ghost of Mary Shelley, author of "Frankenstein," beginning just moments after she has died.Main Stage West will be presenting a full production of the play this October, directed by Beth Craven and featuring Sheri Lee Miller. As part of the pre-production process, Miller will be doing a reading of the script, and astute listeners and thoughtful theatergoers are welcomed to come out to hear it on Wednesday, Feb 15, at Main Stage West, 104 N Main St, Sebastopol. 7:30pm. Free admission. RSVP requested. 707.823.0177.