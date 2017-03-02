Mike Birbiglia Is Coming to Napa Valley

Comedian, writer, actor and director Mike Birbiglia is one of the most sought-after performers in comedy today. From his masterful one-man shows on topics like sleep disorders, girlfriends and family, to his critically-acclaimed and audience-favorite films "Sleepwalk With Me" and "Don't Think Twice," Birbiglia is as funny as he is thoughtful.
On May 13, Birbiglia returns to the North Bay to headline Laugh Lounge 45 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center in Yountville. The show is a benefit for two Napa nonprofits celebrating 45 years of service. Aldea Children & Family Services and Cope Family Center were both founded in 1972, and work to address the need for child abuse prevention and mental health services in the Napa Valley. Laugh Lounge 45 will also offer various special packages to Napa Valley restaurants, hotels, resorts and wineries.
Click here for more details on the Laugh Lounge 45 benefit show and click on the video below to get a sample of Mike Birbiglia in action.