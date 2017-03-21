Former Black Panthers to Speak at Sonoma State University

click to enlarge
Documentary photographer Suzun Lucia Lamaina spent five years traveling throughout the United States and chronicled the lives of more than 50 former Black Panther Party members in black and white photos. Many of those works are currently on display in Lamaina's solo exhibit, "Revolutionary Grain,"
showing through May 31 in the 2North Gallery of Sonoma State University's library.
Next week, Lamaina will be joined by four former members of the Black Panther Party whom she worked with for an opening reception and panel discussion on March 27.
Former Black Panther members Barbara Easley Cox, Elbert Howard (Big Man), Billy X Jennings and Emory Douglas will discuss their time in the organization, and Lamaina, who published the collection last year as "Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of the Black Panthers in Portraits & Stories
," will be selling and signing copies of the book.
Get a look at "Revolutionary Grain" on Monday, March 27, at SSU's 2North Gallery, 1801 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park. 4pm. $5 parking.