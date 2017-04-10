Monday, April 10, 2017
KOWS Mo(oo)ves Down the Radio Dial
Posted
Charlie Swanson
on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 2:14 PM
Ten years ago, west Sonoma County community radio station KOWS
began above a restaurant in Occidental.
Over the last decade, they've moved to downtown Sebastopol to reach a bigger audience, and this spring, the station is making another move, this time on your dial.
Starting May 5, KOWS will broadcast locally on 92.5 FM, moving down the dial from 107.3 FM and widening their scope in Sonoma County with the new destination. Tune in on the weekend of May 6–7 for special programming and information how to support the all-volunteer staff. Radio fans who are outside the radius can continue to to stream at www.kows.fm
.
