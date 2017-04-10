BohoBlog

Monday, April 10, 2017

KOWS Mo(oo)ves Down the Radio Dial

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge dial.jpg
Ten years ago, west Sonoma County community radio station KOWS began above a restaurant in Occidental.

Over the last decade, they've moved to downtown Sebastopol to reach a bigger audience, and this spring, the station is making another move, this time on your dial.

Starting May 5, KOWS will broadcast locally on 92.5 FM, moving down the dial from 107.3 FM and widening their scope in Sonoma County with the new destination. Tune in on the weekend of May 6–7 for special programming and information how to support the all-volunteer staff. Radio fans who are outside the radius can continue to to stream at www.kows.fm.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in BohoBlog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation