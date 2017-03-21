Unearthed FBI memo reveals agency quietly backed off from full investigation of Andy Lopez shooting—less than a week after announcing it on Oct. 25 2013.

click to enlarge

The Bohemian has a story in tomorrow's epic Best Of issue that's taking a look at a new documentary about Andy Lopez made by Sonoma County filmmaker Ron Rogers. As part of the research for this story, an FBI memo from Oct. 30 2013 reveals that the agency re-classified its involvement in the Lopez shooting from a full investigation to the lowest-rung of FBI prioritization, an assessment. What's it all mean? The FBI weighs in on the memo in tomorrow's paper and says the agency they did their due diligence in the Lopez inquiry. Stay tuned for more. In the meantime, here's the memo. What do you think it means?