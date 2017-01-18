A Light in the Dark 

click to enlarge

The “ghost light,” an enduring theatrical tradition, is about to be reclaimed, now as a powerful political statement. This Thursday, thousands of theater companies around the country—including a handful in the North Bay evening—plan to gather together in solidarity, just after sunset, all across the United States.

“It's important that we make it known to everyone everywhere,” explains Steven David Martin, Artistic Director of the Raven Players in Healdsburg, “that our theaters will always be places of light and safety, always open and welcoming to absolutely everyone, no exceptions, who enter our doors.”

The Ghost Light Project – formed by a collective of theater artists on both coasts – was created as form of positive, peaceful protest, planned for Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., on the eve of the inauguration of Donald Trump. The project is fueled by fears that a Trump administration could bring artistic and journalistic censorship, rising discrimination and increases in race-and-religion-focused violence. In other words, the next four years could be dark and dangerous for everyone.

Those participating in the Ghost Light Project, primarily members of the theater community including actors, directors, playwrights, technical artists and the audience members who value theatrical expression – will assemble in front of local theaters, bearing flashlights, lamps, lighters, and other illuminating devices. The Ghost Light website, with suggestions on how to participate, has a downloadable poster on which people can identify themselves and what they plan to be fighting for over the next months and years.