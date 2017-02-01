Art for All Occasions 

click to enlarge

The collection of studios, shops and restaurants in Santa Rosa's South of A arts district (SOFA) are constantly offering up new shows and exhibits, but this week's First Friday open studios event is one of the corner's most expansive offerings yet.

On Friday, Feb. 3, SOFA opens three eclectic art shows. First on the docket, Chroma Gallery opens its third annual "Art of the Figure" group show, featuring work by several Bay Area artists. Every month, Chroma Gallery hosts live models to pose for artists of all levels in a figure drawing group, and this show represents much of the work done in the last year.

In the alley off South A Street, Backstreet Gallery & Studios is getting political and hosting a special pop-up show, "The Art of Resistance," inspired by recent events and featuring passionate works by local artists in diverse mediums.

On top of these wildly different shows, various other SOFA studios will display "Walls of Small Works," packing an artistic punch in affordable pieces and offering glimpses into works in progress. With live music and refreshments on hand, this is an art stroll you won't want to miss.

SOFA's First Friday open studios happens on Friday, Feb. 3, 312 South A St., Santa Rosa. 5pm to 8pm. Free admission. sofasantarosa.com.