April 05, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining

Bookish Banquet 

At Santa Rosa's Spinster Sisters, literature is on the menu

By

Dinners to Die For with Ann Cleeves happens Friday, April 21, and Dinner with Deborah Madison happens Thursday, April 27, at the Spinster Sisters, 401 South A St., Santa Rosa. $105–$170 per couple. Register at copperfieldsbooks.com and bookpassage.com, respectively.

