March 01, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Theater

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Clown Around 

6th Street tackles Sondheim's 'Night Music'

By

'A Little Night Music' runs Thursday–Sunday, Feb. 24–March 19 at 6th Street Playhouse. 56 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday–Saturday at 8pm; 2pm matinees Saturday–Sunday. $10–$26. 707.523.4185.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of A Little Night Music, 6th Street Playhouse

Latest in Theater

More Theater »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by David Templeton

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

Feb. 23: Major Wattage in Santa Rosa

By Charlie Swanson Feb 22, 2017  6:15 am

Feb. 24: Arc of Community in Pt Reyes Station

By Charlie Swanson Feb 22, 2017  6:13 am

Feb. 24: Bring Baggage in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Feb 22, 2017  6:09 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Check Out Who’s Playing Huichica Music Festival This Year

Thu, Feb. 23 12:44 pm

Healdsburg Jazz Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

Wed, Feb. 22 10:23 am

Watch the Music Video for Go By Ocean’s New Single

Mon, Feb. 20  1:40 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation