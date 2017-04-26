Come Together 

click to enlarge

The massive lawn is planted, the street lamps are lit up and the sidewalks are swept. Santa Rosa's Old Courthouse Square reunification project is nearly complete.

City officials and downtown businesses are hoping the open-space setting, which has been under construction for the last year and eliminates the section of Mendocino Avenue that previously bisected the square between Third and Fourth streets, will be a new focal point for the city, much the way that plazas anchor other North Bay towns like Healdsburg and Sonoma. The public will get its first look at the square with a ribbon-cutting dedication and daylong festival of events this Saturday.

Santa Rosa mayor Chris Coursey will lead the opening ceremony, local historian Gaye LeBaron will speak on the square's history and cultural significance, and the Santa Rosa Symphony Brass Quintet will sound the horns on the new era.

Once the site is dedicated, local bands and dance groups will perform in the square throughout the afternoon. There will also be a mini farmers market, beer and wine gardens, and lots of kids activities and family-friendly fun. See for yourself on Saturday, April 29, Old Courthouse Square, Mendocino Avenue and Fourth Street. 12:30pm to 4pm. Free admission. For more details, visit srcity.org/CHS.