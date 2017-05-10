Dance Fever 

click to enlarge

Skylight Motion Picture sounds like something out of a flashy 1980s movie. The new Napa-based electronic dance trio utilize the era-appropriate synthesizers and effects for a jazzy, melodic and beat-driven pop that would have taken the charts by storm in the decade of Miami Vice and New Order.

This week, Skylight Motion Picture premieres their debut, self-titled EP, with a dance party in Napa that also features San Francisco electronic wizards Vice Reine.

Made up of Napa-based wine-industry professionals, Skylight Motion Picture was founded by keyboardist Ezekiel Hampton and drummer Joel Quigley as a bedroom project done in the after hours. The two focused on creating swirling synth-pop that carried emotional weight. Soon after their initial sessions, they brought in singer and bassist Lamar Engel to add those lyrical dimensions to their music, and the trio recorded their debut at Napa's Humanitas Wines over the last year. The EP boasts hook-filled pop sensations as well as spacey, atmospheric gems for a truly cinematic texture.

Skylight Motion Picture's flashback of sound pumps with energy on Thursday, May 11, at Silo's, 530 Main St., Napa. 7pm. $10–$15. 707.251.5833.