Debriefer: April 19, 2017 

KOWS ON THE MOVE

After 10 years at 107.3-FM, Dave Stroud at the West County community radio station KOWS reports that the station is headed way down the dial to 92.5-FM, as of the evening of May 5, in order to "provide better coverage to residents in the West County and beyond." Tune in!

ANDY THE FILM: UPDATE

North Bay filmmaker Ron Rogers sent us updated information this week about an upcoming fundraiser he's putting on to raise money so he can edit his documentary about the 2013 police shooting of Andy Lopez ("Unwritten Legacy," March 22) and to let us know that former North Coast U.S. Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey says she's coming. The event is at the Aqus Cafe, located at 189 H St. in Petaluma on April 25 at 6:30 pm. RSVP at Andy-theFilm@post.com.

OAFKEEPERS

Back in March we wrote about a crazy meeting at a pizzeria in Dublin with a bunch of far-right gun lovers, the Oathkeepers, who weren't so psyched that a left-wing reporter showed up with an open mind and a tape recorder ("The Great Divide," March 15). Good times. The estimable East Bay Weekly picked up the thread in an April 4 story that's worth checking out and that gets into some of the gorier details of the anti-immigrant animus that exists in the Bay Area, as the story amply demonstrates: tinyurl.com/mdy4j2z.