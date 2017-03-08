March 08, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Music

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Fly Like a Dragon 

Kasey Chambers lands in the Bay Area

By
click to enlarge musiccc-dbb918478c946f09.jpg

From the time she played in her family band at age 10, Australian Kasey Chambers has been crafting and innovating a new era of country-rock and folk music to universal acclaim and international renown. A solo performer since she was 22 and now regarded as one of the continent's premier songwriters, Chambers soars to new heights with her brand-new album, Dragonfly.

Chambers' 11th solo record in 18 years of recording, Dragonfly is an expansive double album filled with blues-tinged ballads and dusty roots-rock. Featuring special guests like Keith Urban and Ed Sheeran, the album debuted in Australia at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, the Australian equivalent of the Billboard charts.

Though the album is not slated for U.S. release until later this spring, Chambers is touching down in the Bay Area, kicking off an American tour with dates in Berkeley and Mill Valley on March 9 and 10, respectively. Longtime Marin songwriter and guitarist Danny Click opens both shows, joining Australia's top folk export for two nights of country music.

Kasey Chambers performs on Thursday, March 9, at 8pm at Freight & Salvage (2020 Addison St., Berkeley; $30–$35; 510.664.2020) and Friday, March 10, at 9pm at Sweetwater Music Hall (19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley; $35-$40; 415.388.3850).

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: ,

Latest in Music

More Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Charlie Swanson

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

March 3: Art Anniversary in Sonoma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 1, 2017  4:06 am

March 4: Seeing Red in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 1, 2017  4:02 am

March 5: SAY Hey in Santa Rosa

By Charlie Swanson Mar 1, 2017  4:00 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Catch The Coathangers In Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Mar. 7  3:17 pm

Check Out Who’s Playing Huichica Music Festival This Year

Thu, Feb. 23 12:44 pm

Healdsburg Jazz Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

Wed, Feb. 22 10:23 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation