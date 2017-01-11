January 11, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Hand Drawn 

Veteran animator Ron Campbell pops up in Sonoma County

By

Ron Campbell is on hand for the 'Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show,' Jan. 16–18, at the Area Arts Gallery, 105 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Monday, 5–8pm; Saturday, noon–8pm; Sunday, noon–7pm. Free admission. 707.544.8525.

