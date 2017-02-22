February 22, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Theater

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

'Hand' Up 

Berkeley Rep's devilish puppet comedy is damn good

By

'Hand to God' runs Tuesday–Sunday through March 19 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2025 Addison St., in Berkeley. Show times vary. $39–$103. 510.647.2949.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , ,

Latest in Theater

More Theater »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by David Templeton

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

Feb. 19: Wine Times in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Feb 15, 2017  6:15 am

Feb. 19: String Theory in Mill Valley

By Charlie Swanson Feb 15, 2017  6:13 am

Feb. 21: Hard Rock Maestro in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Feb 15, 2017  6:11 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Watch the Music Video for Go By Ocean’s New Single

Mon, Feb. 20  1:40 pm

Trump’s Tweets Are Actually Emo Songs

Mon, Feb. 13  3:45 pm

Let SonoMusette Steal Your Heart in New Video

Thu, Feb. 9  4:05 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation