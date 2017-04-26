April 26, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Theater

Hour of Power 

6th Street revives classic story of scandals and lies

click to enlarge Taylor Diffenderfer and Ivy Rose Miller scandalize the stage in ‘The Children’s Hour.’ - ERIC CHAZANKIN
  • Eric Chazankin
  • Taylor Diffenderfer and Ivy Rose Miller scandalize the stage in ‘The Children’s Hour.’

Lillian Hellman's 73-year-old drama The Children's Hour was considered shocking when it first premiered in 1934. That was not so much for its story—in which two female teachers are accused of having an affair by one of the students at a strict boarding school for girls—as for its suggestion that young girls might, in some cases, be lying sociopaths.

The play was an enormous hit, and led directly to the creation of the New York's Critic's Awards, formed by Big Apple reviewers incensed that the Pulitzer Prize went not to The Children's Hour, but to a play they widely saw as inferior (Zoe Akins' The Old Maid).

For all its fame and controversy, Hellman's play is rarely performed these days, as its melodramatic tone and dated attitudes (strongly suggesting that physical love between two women would qualify as a genuinely disturbing aberration) have rendered the play difficult to make palatable for modern audiences. Still, Santa Rosa's 6th Street Playhouse is boldly taking a crack at it anyway, with a highly promising cast (led by the consistently excellent Taylor Diffenderfer and Ivy Rose Miller as the accused educators) and director Lennie Dean at the helm.

Dated or not, in the current political climate, where facts and fiction are suddenly interchangeable, perhaps this is exactly the right time to give The Children's Hour another look.

The Children's Hour plays weekends through May 7 at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St. Thursday, 7:30pm; Friday–Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2pm. $15–$33. 707.523.4185.

