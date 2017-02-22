February 22, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Music

Legacy in Song 

Musical showcase honors Black History Month

By
click to enlarge musiccc-fa527ed6f333e397.jpg

Based in Santa Rosa, Heiress Productions keeps the stories of the African slave experience alive, and honors the descendants of that dark period of American history through performances and services that promote healing, empowerment and solidarity.

In honor of Black History Month, Heiress' popular show, The Spirit of Us, returns for another year of emotionally charged music and expressive performance on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Written and directed by North Bay theologian, author, playwright and songwriter Jacqueline Lawrence, The Spirit of Us features the Heiress Choral Group capturing the African-American experience through a wide range of music, including spirituals, gospel, blues, jazz, folk and and hip-hop.

Throughout, the showcase pulsates with a rhythmic energy that speaks to both the sorrows of the enslaved and to the hope for redemption by those who carry that legacy in their hearts and minds today.

The Spirit of Us is performed on Sunday, Feb. 26, in the east auditorium at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 2pm; pre-show reception at 1pm. $30 general admission; $40 VIP. 707.546.3600. —Charlie Swanson

