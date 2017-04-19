Letters to the Editor: April 19, 2017 

click to enlarge

The Time Is Now

Franicsco Saiz is correct in his statement: "It is amazing how Sonoma County would allow this sort of division to happen" ("At What Cost," April 5). As a 55-year-old, lifelong community member of Sonoma County, I have my own observations to add which may shed some light on his compelling, observant statement—amazing, but not at all surprising, when you consider the history of Sonoma County's southwest quadrant and the decades-long neglect, punctuated by lack of opportunity for many of those who have lived there, not to mention the social stigma and scorn experienced by many of us who have. I know. I lived there for 43 years and loved it!

Sonoma County needs to stop kicking the can down the road for yet another decade and get this park established and constructed with the amenities and features that the Moorland Neighborhood community members conceptualized and incorporated into the design features at numerous participatory park planning meetings held in the fall of 2015. Time is of the essence, since this community has been waiting for a park after being promised one all the way back in 1989. Back-turning and neglect are no longer acceptable options, and never were.

Santa Rosa

Cal Health

Once again, we in California have the opportunity to create a single-payer, universal healthcare system through SB 562. If the last month has taught us one thing, it's that our healthcare will continue to be a political tug-of-war in Washington, D.C. In California, we have the infrastructure and talent to make single-payer a success. We just need the political will to make it happen. Read about it at healthycaliforniaact.org.

Carmel

Who Would Jesus House?

My general formula for homeless abject poverty was: for one-third of the homeless, it's a lifestyle choice; one-third are mentally ill; and one-third have no safety net. But the reality as indicated by recent surveys in California is 60 to 70 percent of those experiencing homeless abject poverty are mentally ill. It is rather ludicrous that these folks can be expected to show up for work on time, let alone function rationally. Homelessness cries out for immediate remediation, not chain gangs and other forms of applying "biblical principles" like Proverbs 26:3, literally: "A whip for the horse, a bridle for the ass, and a rod for the fool's back."

The inherited wealthy are of course excluded. Indeed, back to the Bible, 2 Thessalonians 3:10: "For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat." Now, we all know this tenet of the true faith is preached religiously from every pulpit to the American inherited über-rich in 2017, just like opposition to Fugitive Slave Laws was preached fervently by Southern Baptist ministers in the antebellum American South. Ha-ha. But, hey, like Sinclair Lewis says in his 1927 masterpiece Elmer Gantry about the Bible, we'll just have to buckle down and "reconcile contradictions."

Santa Cruz

Write to us at letters@bohemian.com.