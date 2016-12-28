Letters to the Editor: December 28, 2016 

click to enlarge

Let's Fight

I appreciate what our brave 5th District supervisor said in last week's cover article ("The Redwood Empire Fights Back," Dec. 21). The section "Fightin' Lynda Hopkins" describes her as having "come out swinging against Trump," who she says has "essentially declared war on progressivism."

Hopkins advocates that we not play "nice," but that we should "move aggressively against the next president." She is especially troubled "by Trump's positions on immigration and climate change." Hopkins advocates that we "fight Trump-led deportation, should it come to pass." Yes, our cities and county should declare themselves to be sanctuaries, which we are asking the Sebastopol City Council to do.

You People

The same people who whine about the government overreaching are the same clowns supporting gun control laws that would effectively confine lethal force to the police and military, but don't "progressives" hate cops too?

Unneighborly

I live in a rural residential area and I have seen cannabis growers move in to a very close family neighborhood and construct an eight-foot fence all around the little neighborhood lot and house they bought. Only thing missing are the armed guards.This is not kid-friendly or neighborly. Usually one guy lives on these properties as a guard or watchman. These are neighborhoods. We don't want big industries next door. We want neighborhoods where people live, have kids, know each other and are a community. Many of the grow sites destroy community. They are not usually families, just a caretaker watchman and a big "Keep Out" fence.

Meatless in 2017

The coming New Year's resolution should be pretty obvious, particularly when it comes to diet: 2017 will go down in history as the year when plant-based meats revolutionized the food industry.

A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating plant-based burgers and other meats that are more delicious, convenient and healthy than the old-fashioned animal-based variety. They are backed by tech-industry pioneers like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Google principals Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Even animal meat behemoth Tyson Foods has announced a $150 million venture capital fund to explore and invest in these products.

Let's make this New Year's resolution about exploring the rich variety of delicious, convenient, healthy plant-based dinners, lunch meats, cheeses, milks and ice creams available in every supermarket.

