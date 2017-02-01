February 01, 2017 Columns & Blogs » Letters to the Editor

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Letters to the Editor: February 1, 2016 

The Bohemian's hotel of horrors!

click to enlarge letters-8065af7ad8c2f2f8.jpg

The Meat We Eat

I really appreciated Ari LeVaux's article ("Omnivorous," Jan. 25). The author reveals that he is a meat eater, but like many people, he acknowledges that the question of whether or not to eat meat is a complex one and something that is under more scrutiny than ever. With meat and dairy's heavily negative impact on the environment and the health benefits of eating more plant foods becoming widely accepted, and even recommended by major medical institutions, the expanding plant-based meat and cheese section of the store is welcome. The trend to eat more plants and fewer animals is positive progress, and we can use some of that for 2017.

—Hope Bohanec

Penngrove

If Mr. LeVaux wants to feel zero guilt for eating meat, he should be at least somewhat concerned that his consumption of wild game demonstrates a disregard for a very important part of the evolutionary process.

The mechanism for evolution is natural selection. When a mountain lion kills a deer, it usually gets the weakest, slowest, most genetically deficient member of the herd. This leaves the strongest members of the herd to reproduce.

When a human hunts a deer, they usually get the biggest, strongest, meatiest member of the herd to take home to their partner and kids. This leaves only the genetically inferior members of the herd to reproduce. In the long run, this may hurt the viability of any species of animal. Something to think about.

—Doug Haymaker

Santa Rosa

Boom or Bust?

I can't believe that while it appears we are slipping into a fascist dictatorship and people are worried about being deported, among other horrors, the Bohemian offers up an issue on boutique hotels! ("Boutique Boom," Jan. 25).

—Judith Walenta

Sebastopol

Counting the Vote

In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, there has been much criticism of the Electoral College, and calls for electing the president based on the national popular vote. Many of the critics point to the disparity of the Electoral College representation per capita of populous states like California compared to low-population states like Wyoming. They say that it is unfair that Wyoming gets one elector per 200,000 residents, while California only gets one elector per 700,000 residents. However, even if the number of electoral college votes allocated to each state was based solely on its population, with each state getting one elector per 200,000 residents, Trump would still have won the electoral college by a vote of 913–702.

Choosing the president by national popular vote would dramatically change voting habits and patterns. There is no way to predict how voter turnout would have been affected. I suspect that Trump would have received more votes in California and New York if the popular vote had mattered.

—Chris Wenmoth

Sants Rosa

Write to us at letters@bohemian.com.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Letters to the Editor

More Letters to the Editor »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

Jan. 28: Dark & Stormy in Santa Rosa

By Charlie Swanson Jan 25, 2017  10:16 am

Jan. 28: Six-String Summit in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Jan 25, 2017  10:12 am

Jan. 29: More Mozart in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Jan 25, 2017  10:10 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Acrylics Release New 7-inch Record, “Despair”

Fri, Jan. 27  3:33 pm

Silver Snakes Electrify in Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Jan. 10 10:01 am

BottleRock’s 2017 Lineup Is Here

Tue, Jan. 3  9:49 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation