January 11, 2017 Columns & Blogs » Letters to the Editor

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Letters to the Editor: January 11, 2016 

In which we are cold-heartedly scolded for still whining about the election and refusing to don our grownup pants

click to enlarge letters-bcbbf52bef382568.jpg

Ending Obamacare

Yes, the hospitals saved $40 million, but how much have citizens paid until they reach their ungodly deductible ("Bitter Pill," Jan. 4)? Wanna bet it's more than $40 million out of pocket?

—Sloopy

Via Bohemian.com

The Republicans have controlling majorities in both the House and Senate, and have unfettered power to enact any legislation they want with a Republican in the White House. There is no scenario in which any "consequences" will accrue to the Democrats. Republicans, this is 100 percent on you. Republicans don't need a single Democratic representative or senator's vote. Republicans can enact good laws and reap the praise, or bad laws and take the blame. It's all on them.

—Len Katzman

Via Bohemian.com

Nothing to See Here

So we get it. You (the Bohemian, et al.) are upset that Hillary did not win the election. Like I said, we got it. Now how about you put on your grown-up pants and take your defeat with some pride and dignity. And most anyone with at least half a brain knows that in presidential elections it boils down to the lesser of two evils. So this time Trump turned out to be the lesser evil. So for everyone's sake, please suck it up and let's move on.

—Rochelle Torre

Santa Rosa

History Lessons

I was born in the Soviet Union. There was one brand of clothes at the store, one brand of kielbasa at the grocery and one brand of news on TV. The future seemed well-defined by the past. Expectations were few, and escapism blossomed.

After perestroika, our padlocked, quietly claustrophobic world exploded with news about both past and present. Rock music emerged from underground with vibrant colors and seemingly endless possibilities. We were learning to dream big and have our own beliefs.

Suddenly, there were things to see and hear all around. There was a new spark in people's eyes as they were going about their days. A joy, an openness. We were witnessing the birth of a new democratic society.

Where is it all now? In less than two decades after perestroika, things took a different turn. Progressive journalism was brutally silenced. Many left, and those who stayed migrated back into the safety of their kitchens, to talk politics behind closed doors.

My hometown, a beautiful coastal village on the Crimean peninsula formerly part of Ukraine's premium wine country, was invaded by Russia. I remember it as a dreamy place, lined with cypress alleys, dotted with antique buildings still bearing strong Mediterranean influences even after decades of Soviet uniformity.

We tend to take things for granted. Psychologists say that human brains are wired to expect constancy and stability. Our democracy needs to be nurtured and protected. Because things can change in the blink of an eye.

—L.K.

Sonoma

Write to us at letters@bohemian.com.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Letters to the Editor

More Letters to the Editor »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

Jan. 6: Mixed-Media Marvels in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Jan 4, 2017  6:21 am

Jan. 7: Outside the Bubble in Mill Valley

By Charlie Swanson Jan 4, 2017  6:17 am

Jan. 9: Stitched Together in Cotati

By Charlie Swanson Jan 4, 2017  6:14 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Silver Snakes Electrify in Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Jan. 10 10:01 am

BottleRock’s 2017 Lineup Is Here

Tue, Jan. 3  9:49 am

Get Your Hands on “Sonoma County Super Jam”

Thu, Dec. 22 10:07 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation