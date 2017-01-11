Letters to the Editor: January 11, 2016 

click to enlarge

Ending Obamacare

Yes, the hospitals saved $40 million, but how much have citizens paid until they reach their ungodly deductible ("Bitter Pill," Jan. 4)? Wanna bet it's more than $40 million out of pocket?

The Republicans have controlling majorities in both the House and Senate, and have unfettered power to enact any legislation they want with a Republican in the White House. There is no scenario in which any "consequences" will accrue to the Democrats. Republicans, this is 100 percent on you. Republicans don't need a single Democratic representative or senator's vote. Republicans can enact good laws and reap the praise, or bad laws and take the blame. It's all on them.

Nothing to See Here

So we get it. You (the Bohemian, et al.) are upset that Hillary did not win the election. Like I said, we got it. Now how about you put on your grown-up pants and take your defeat with some pride and dignity. And most anyone with at least half a brain knows that in presidential elections it boils down to the lesser of two evils. So this time Trump turned out to be the lesser evil. So for everyone's sake, please suck it up and let's move on.

History Lessons

I was born in the Soviet Union. There was one brand of clothes at the store, one brand of kielbasa at the grocery and one brand of news on TV. The future seemed well-defined by the past. Expectations were few, and escapism blossomed.

After perestroika, our padlocked, quietly claustrophobic world exploded with news about both past and present. Rock music emerged from underground with vibrant colors and seemingly endless possibilities. We were learning to dream big and have our own beliefs.

Suddenly, there were things to see and hear all around. There was a new spark in people's eyes as they were going about their days. A joy, an openness. We were witnessing the birth of a new democratic society.

Where is it all now? In less than two decades after perestroika, things took a different turn. Progressive journalism was brutally silenced. Many left, and those who stayed migrated back into the safety of their kitchens, to talk politics behind closed doors.

My hometown, a beautiful coastal village on the Crimean peninsula formerly part of Ukraine's premium wine country, was invaded by Russia. I remember it as a dreamy place, lined with cypress alleys, dotted with antique buildings still bearing strong Mediterranean influences even after decades of Soviet uniformity.

We tend to take things for granted. Psychologists say that human brains are wired to expect constancy and stability. Our democracy needs to be nurtured and protected. Because things can change in the blink of an eye.

