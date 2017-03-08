Letters to the Editor: March 8, 2016 

click to enlarge

Time to Speak Up

It's happening all around. People in practically every state are standing up to the Trump mania of deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, mostly from Mexico and Central America, and supporting their civil and human rights. These are counties and cities, and they number in the hundreds.

Some Sonoma County cities and school districts have issued resolutions proclaiming they will not cooperate and participate in this attempt to vilify and expel a targeted population that most know as neighbors, friends or workmates. These used to be called sanctuary cities, but that term has become anathema for many because of White House threats of withholding federal monies. Whatever the current euphemisms popping up now—e.g., safe havens, indivisible cities, etc.—it's irrelevant, as the meaning and intent is quite clear. We will not sit idly by while our brothers and sisters and their families are destroyed and they are persecuted for the crime of seeking a better life.

While resistance to this scapegoating of immigrants is evident, the absence of some of the county's organizations of note—the wine industry and the chambers of commerce—stand out in stark contrast. I've not seen one word in any of our local papers by these business entities or their representatives in support of the immigrant community. Where are the employers of so many of these targeted people—vineyards and wineries, hospitality businesses, construction industry, landscaping companies and all the rest—when it comes to standing up for those very people who make those businesses possible?

It's time for you to speak up on their behalf. This is the time to step up and put your money where it counts and aid those who've made your businesses thrive.

Boyes Hot Springs

Community Assets

Somehow it does not seem entirely surprising that after one basic human need (shelter) has attained a luxury status, another one (food) is the next to follow ("A Singular Experience," March 1). Single Thread restaurant may offer a unique dining experience, but the question is exactly how people, locals and visitors alike, are supposed to consider it a part of the community and even be "proud" of it when the vast majority of us won't ever be able to afford to eat there. My family's monthly grocery bill is normally under $300. Also, the word "community" seems to get a lot of use recently, in all sorts of commercial references. Maybe, it's time to let it regain some of its original meaning. Communities are about safety, trust and human connections, not so much about selling overpriced business ideas.

Sonoma

Way to bring this to the attention of those of us who've yet to experience Single Thread. I saw that @thefoodofelan posted about this on Instagram during his visit. He says they should get two Michelin stars. Sounds yummy.

Via Bohemian.com

