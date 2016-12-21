Made for Walking 

click to enlarge

Songwriter and Sebastopol native Frankie Boots has had a lot of great times with his alt-folk collective the County Line, making rustic and wild Western tunes like those found on his 2016 album, Leave the Light On.

Now it's time for Boots to get walking, and the band leader has decided to make his way to New Orleans for the next chapter of his career. But first Boots and company are going out in style with a farewell concert on Dec. 23 at HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol.

The silver lining to this news is that Boots is not leaving local fans empty-handed. He's releasing his new solo record, Pagan Ranch, which was recorded at Gremlintone Studios by songsmith and analog enthusiast John Courage. These new songs were made in a flurry of spontaneous energy that yielded vintage-inspired honky-tonk and soul, with special guests like Alison Harris and Katie Phillips of the Bootleg Honeys and Kevin Carducci of the Easy Leaves on backup vocals.

Copies of Pagan Ranch will be available at the show, and John Courage opens the night with a reunion of his own beloved four-piece rock band the Great Plains. Don't miss this chance to bid Frankie Boots a fond farewell and maybe buy him a beer on Friday, Dec. 23, at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. 8pm. $15 (21 and over). 707.829.7300.